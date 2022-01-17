Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

17th Jan, 2022. 11:16 am

Australia to brace for high death rate as COVID-19 cases continue to soar

poland

SYDNEY – Authorities of Australia’s state of New South Wales (NSW) warned on Monday that the number of COVID-19 deaths is “likely to be high” over the coming days due to the extent of community transmission.

The state health department reported 29,504 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in the 24 hours to 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

Hospitalization numbers continue to rise, with 2,776 COVID-19 patients in hospital including 203 in ICU. Health officials warned that there will be a high number of COVID-19 deaths, as around half of the eligible people in NSW haven’t received their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said only one of the 17 people that died had been boosted. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet added that among Monday’s figures, half of the people in ICU are unvaccinated. “The evidence is clear, and that’s why I continue to ask people right across our state, if you haven’t received that booster shot, please go out and do it,” he said.

Read More

31 mins ago
7 protesters have been confirmed dead in Sudan

KHARTOUM - The Sudanese Police confirmed Tuesday that seven protesters were killed...
39 mins ago
Actor Ali Abbas talks about Ahmed Ali Butt's win in PISA Awards

Actor Ali Abbas, son of famous actor Waseem Abbas, spoke out about...
43 mins ago
11 dead as coalition bombs Yemen after UAE attack

SANAA - Eleven people were killed in airstrikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital,...
49 mins ago
Kenya's top court reviews disputed bid to change constitution

NAIROBI - Kenya's highest court began Tuesday weighing a legal bid to...
55 mins ago
Wrestler John Cena spilled the beans on his acting career in a recent interview

With the recent release of John Cena's Peacemaker series by DC, the...
1 hour ago
2 people die in Tonga's violent volcanic eruption, tsunami

SUVA - Two people have died in Tonga after the violent eruptions...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

17 seconds ago
Tony Cowell talks about his brother Simon Cowell’s engagement to Lauren Silver

Simon Cowell proposed to Lauren Silver on Christmas Eve in Barbados. As...
Afghanistan
2 mins ago
Displaced Afghan families receive relief aid in Afghanistan’s Kabul

KABUL - About 1,000 displaced and needy Afghan families received relief assistance...
Janhvi Kapoor
3 mins ago
Janhvi Kapoor SIZZLES in recent Swimming PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor will never fail to entertain you with her social media...
UK, Pakistan to ink accord for repatriation of criminals
4 mins ago
UK, Pakistan to ink accord for repatriation of criminals

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday finalised negotiations and is set to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600