Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 01:39 pm

Australia to strengthen their pace attack for Pakistan tour

australia

Image Courtesy: CA

After defeating England 4-0 in the Ashes series, Pat Cummins-led Australia will now prepare themselves for the Pakistan tour. The Kangaroos will be visiting Pakistan for the first time since 1998.

Australia is looking forward to strengthening their pace attack.

Security clearance has already been concluded which included officials from CA‘s security council visiting Pakistan and assessing the overall security measures.

Normally, pitches of the sub-continent are spin-friendly. However, based on the facts and Bazid Khan’s expert assessment, the pacers will play a critical role, perhaps even more so than the spinners.

“We don’t have a great deal of information on what sort of wickets to expect,” chief selector George Bailey told ABC Tasmania.

“We’ve looked at a lot of their first-class cricket. Maybe counterintuitively, it seems to favour fast bowling. Pakistan do have a wealth of strong fast bowlers,” he added.

“A lot of our subcontinent experience has led to thinking that the spin is going to be quite handy too. We’re covering all bases and taking a couple of spinners and a bevvy of fast bowlers just to make sure whatever conditions we do get, we’re able to adapt,” Bailey concluded.

Read more: Usman Khawaja feels that Australia’s tour of Pakistan will inspire young Pakistanis

The tour of Pakistan will be Australia’s first away tour since Ashes 2019. Also, the tours of South Africa and Bangladesh were cancelled amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Read More

6 hours ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf rank among top three wicket-takers in T20Is since 2020

Pakistan fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are ranked top...
6 hours ago
Shoaib Akhtar initiates life-changing career opportunities for Pakistani footballers

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar initiated a life-changing career opportunity for 20...
7 hours ago
Australia's Ashes dominance papers over some cracks

Australia's 4-0 Ashes victory was a big morale booster, but thrashing a...
16 hours ago
Shahnawaz Dahani is inspiration and icon for young cricketers in Sindh, says Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), praised young pacer...
17 hours ago
PSL 7: Exciting discount offer by PCB over buying PSL 2022 Tickets

PSL 7: On Monday Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced an exciting limited...
17 hours ago
PSL 7: Imad Wasim has no regrets over losing captaincy of Karachi Kings

PSL 7: Imad Wasim, a Pakistan all-rounder, had no regrets over losing...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
We have to dislodge PTI’s government, says Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that there...
Kiara Advani
10 mins ago
Kiara Advani Shines in Recent Pics, Videos From Maldives

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are rumoured to be dating, spent...
18 mins ago
Anurag Kashyap expossed an scammer on his Instagram

Anurag Kashyap, the famed Bollywood filmmaker, called out and warned a "scamster."...
husband
18 mins ago
Wife pranks her husband while he is sleeping. His reaction is hilarious

A video of a husband being pranked by his wife while he...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600