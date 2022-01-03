Australian rugby star fired by Japanese club after drugs arrest
TOKYO – Former Australia rugby league international Blake Ferguson has been fired by his Japanese club without playing a game after being arrested in Tokyo on drug charges, the team said.
The 31-year-old was “arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal drugs”, NEC Green Rockets Tokatsu said in a statement which was later updated to say his contract had been terminated.
His profile was also removed from the team’s website.
Ferguson, a wing who was released by Australian National Rugby League team Parramatta Eels in September, had been scheduled to make his rugby union debut in Japan this weekend when the new top-flight club season begins.
Ferguson made the switch to the 15-a-side game when he was signed in November by the Japanese club, whose director of rugby is former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika.
Ferguson played more than 200 NRL games for the Cronulla Sharks, Canberra Raiders, Sydney Roosters and Parramatta.
He appeared seven times for Australia’s Kangaroos rugby league team in 2016-17, scoring six tries.
Read More
US air travel still messy, with another 2,600 flights scrapped
WASHINGTON - Americans returning home from holiday travel had to battle another...
China's electronic information manufacturing sector maintains steady growth
BEIJING - China's electronic information manufacturing industry maintained stable growth in the...
U.S. secretary of defense tests positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced Sunday that he...
S. Korean president's approval rating falls slightly to 40.4 pct
SEOUL - South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating fell 0.7 percentage...
Xi exchanges congratulations with Kazakh leaders on 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties
BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday exchanged congratulatory messages respectively...