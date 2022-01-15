Ayesha Omar giving us major vacay vibes; See Photos

Ayesha Omar, a fashion icon and brilliant actress, was recently in Dubai to take in the sights. The celebrity is having a great time on her vacation and has once again proven why she is a fashion legend.

Ayesha Omar is a well-known Pakistani singer, actor, and YouTuber. She is a well-known figure in the entertainment sector. The actress is well-known since she appears as Khoobsurat on the famous comedy show Bulbulay on a regular basis.

The diva has recently been enjoying her time in Dubai. Even her holiday snaps have us lusting for them. Take a peek at some of her photos in the gallery below.

While touring the art gallery, the fashionista gives us “cowgirl” feelings with her outfit. In fact, she’s dressed just like Jessie from the Toy Story movies!

In these photos, Ayesha is in a good mood. At Palm Jumeriah, the stunning lady is taking in the beautiful scenery.