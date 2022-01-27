Ayesha Omar reveals her ‘DIY’ look for the premiere of Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer

Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer had a star-studded premiere in Karachi and the lead cast Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar with fellow colleagues adorned the event.

Ayesha picked a white and black saari for the big night and won hearts with her gorgeous look.

Pairing it up with long Kundan earrings and black bangles, the actress kept her hair tied in a bun and polished her look with some red lips.

Taking to her Instagram, the Bulbulay star disclosed how she put together this style for the premiere night.

“This gorgeous sari has been designed by a fresh Indus Valley graduate for her textile thesis”, the star revealed.

She further said that the saari had written Ranj over it that defines the mental state of her character in the movie.

Not only this, Omar also maintained that she wanted to promote the fresh talent in the country which was the main reason behind choosing this attire for the premiere.

“The embossed calligraphy on it says “ranj”. I chose to wear it at the premiere of this film because firstly I wanted to promote the fresh talent of our country and secondly this word very aptly defines the general mental state of my character, Zahra Nigar, the female police officer leading the investigation of the serial killer Javed Iqbal”

When it comes to styling and accessorizing, Ayesha has an unmatchable aesthetic sense.

While defining her overall look, the actress maintained that on the event day she had back-to-back 3 interviews and it was a hectic day for her.

She paired up the saari with a strappy blouse, did some touchups on her makeup, and added some red lipstick to give her makeup a sharp fresh look, and here’s our diva all dolled up to catch eyes at the event.