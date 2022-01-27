Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 10:34 am

Ayesha Omar reveals her ‘DIY’ look for the premiere of Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer

Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 10:34 am

Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer had a star-studded premiere in Karachi and the lead cast Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar with fellow colleagues adorned the event.

Ayesha picked a white and black saari for the big night and won hearts with her gorgeous look.

Advertisement

Read more: ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer’ has a star-studded premiere night

Pairing it up with long Kundan earrings and black bangles, the actress kept her hair tied in a bun and polished her look with some red lips.

Taking to her Instagram, the Bulbulay star disclosed how she put together this style for the premiere night.

“This gorgeous sari has been designed by a fresh Indus Valley graduate for her textile thesis”, the star revealed.

She further said that the saari had written Ranj over it that defines the mental state of her character in the movie.

Not only this, Omar also maintained that she wanted to promote the fresh talent in the country which was the main reason behind choosing this attire for the premiere.

“The embossed calligraphy on it says “ranj”. I chose to wear it at the premiere of this film because firstly I wanted to promote the fresh talent of our country and secondly this word very aptly defines the general mental state of my character, Zahra Nigar, the female police officer leading the investigation of the serial killer Javed Iqbal”

Read more: Ayesha Omar bags Pride of Pakistan award for her incredible work

When it comes to styling and accessorizing, Ayesha has an unmatchable aesthetic sense.

While defining her overall look, the actress maintained that on the event day she had back-to-back 3 interviews and it was a hectic day for her.

She paired up the saari with a strappy blouse, did some touchups on her makeup, and added some red lipstick to give her makeup a sharp fresh look, and here’s our diva all dolled up to catch eyes at the event.

Read More

8 hours ago
Kim Kardashian Deletes Bikini Photos as Fans Accuse Her Of Photoshop

Kim Kardashian deleted a photo of her in a bikini from her...
8 hours ago
Mouni Roy Wedding Live Updates: Mouni Roy dances with Suraj Nambiar
8 hours ago
Mouni Roy looks lovely in her Haldi ceremony; with Suraj Nambiar - VIRAL PHOTOS

Pictures from Mouni Roy's Haldi ceremony have gone viral in the days...
9 hours ago
Mouni Roy shares pic with Suraj Nambiar; Mandira Bedi, Mrunal Thakur, Shraddha Arya reacts

Do you hear the wedding bells? Well, we do because they are...
9 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Mouni Roy dances with Suraj Nambiar to 'Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali'

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding festivities have kick-started in Goa. The...
9 hours ago
Mouni Roy Looks Ravishing in a Yellow Lehenga at her Haldi & Mehendi Ceremony with Suraj Nambiar; PICS & Videos

Since hearing that Mouni Roy and her longtime lover Suraj Nambiar were...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

36 mins ago
PM Imran briefed on ongoing talks, projects ahead of his China visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has been briefed on the ongoing talks...
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
4 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia today on, 27th Jan 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 27, 2022) 24k...
AED to PKR
4 hours ago
AED TO PKR: Today UAE Dirham to PKR and other currency rates on, 27th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.000...
SAR to PKR
6 hours ago
SAR TO PKR: Today Saudi Riyal to PKR and other currency rates on, 27th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs47.010 and...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement