Ayesha Omar – The Queen of Fashion

Ayesha Omar is one of the fashion divas who makes heads turn left and right, wherever she goes. Many of us may know her as her famous TV character, Khubsoorat, the name of which is perfectly on brand for she looks eloquent and fashionable almost all the time. The Pakistani actress initially started off her career as a model and has seen unparalleled success in both these creative fields. Let’s take a peek back to some of her favourite looks.

Bridal Couture

There’s no doubt that whenever Ayesha Omar decides to tie the knot, she’d be a sight to behold. But until then, she is generous enough to give us some incredibly regal bridal looks that just leave us stunned amidst all her glory. Her recent shoot with the brand Saira*Shakira was top tier elegance that makes the top of our list. The model wore an exquisitely detailed organza gown with a Jamawar Lehenga on a lilac canvas saturated with intricately designed ornate hand work, paired with the most exquisite ruby-diamond accessories that brought the look to its majestic realness.

Luxury

Wearing the most chic sleeveless black peplum top embellished with exquisite thread embroidery and bordered with white and brown detailing, this formal look by Tena Durrani looked absolutely stunning on Ayesha Omar. Further matched with an all-black lustrous mermaid cut skirt, it definitely comes to the top of the list in the model’s luxury wear looks. As much as she loves white, she’d conquer the world if this fashionista were to take on a fondness for all black everything.

Eastern

Styled in a Cinderella-esque photo-shoot (with a desi twist!), she dons a majestic emerald green piece from Maryam Hussain’s winter collection. The look features a regal three piece traditional Karandi suit embroidered and appliqued with pink that extends to ornate jacquard sleeves and finally paired with a blood orange silk dupatta bringing it to its dignified finished opulence. The model may have turned up in a lot of western looks, but when she opts for eastern wear, she sells it hard. We’re all in and we love every second of it.

High Fashion Eleganza

Stunned. Speechless. That’s what we feel every time this woman walks the red carpet, because she turns it out every single time. The Pakistan International Screen Awards last year was no different for the fashion legend as she strutted down the carpet in a grand pastel gold & silver dress constructed by the Kuwaiti brand Labour Joisie. Enthralled with sparkly tassels, the dress embraces her petite frame in all its elegant realness, featuring a v neck line over this graceful floor length mermaid silhouette, it leaves us absolutely breathless. Magnifique!

Street Wear

Next time you feel overdressed, ask yourself instead; why everyone else is so underdressed? Every day is an opportunity to make someone’s jaw drop with a look you pull out. Because there is no such thing is extra, especially on Ayesha Omar for she is always about fashion. Spotter in this sartorial elegance, the pavement may as well be a red carpet. In all her sartorial prowess, she dons distinctive printed pants with a simple black zip-up crop top and the cutest white Pashtun cap. It’s effortlessly chic.

Saari Moment

All white everything? The actress has recently been obsessed with white clothing and we are absolutely not complaining, for she looks ethereal in almost every single one of them. Styled by Arbaqan Changezi, the actress can be seen wearing an exquisite hand loomed cotton saari by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha laden with white embroideries. This minimalist à la mode look is further paired with huge gold earrings with a tinge of emerald and her hair in a neat bun. It’s dripping with angelic ecstasy and we can’t seem to look away. Definitely a top tier saari moment for Ayesha.

Girl boss

Donning a refined white and yellow striped pant suit from Lulusar, she’s giving us executive fashion realness in a fun springtime manner. It’s girl boss but approachable, it’s postmodern minimalist finesse, it’s everything. Featuring a custom loose striped open-jacket over an off the shoulder white crop top, completed with matching palazzos and gold necklace. It’s perfect for an effortless day time executive moment or even for a laid back professional event, and Ayesha Omar certainly sells the look.

Sophisticated

Given her love for white attire, the actress/model who is now a beauty entrepreneur chose to wear a sophisticated white dress by Zaheer Abbas official to her brand’s launch event. Draped in all its flowy realness, the style icon chose to perfectly accessorise her look with a brown leather three buckle corset belt that she chose to match with a single brown leather hand cuff, and the entire ensemble paired so perfectly with her chestnut brown hair. For those who veer away from anything white, take notes! And remember, sometimes less is more.