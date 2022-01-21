Bat out of Hell Singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

American singer Meat Loaf passed away at the age of 74, the family has left with broken hearts as they announced his death.

The legendary rocker who became to global star with hits like Bat Out Of Hell and I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), died with his wife Deborah at his side, stated a post on his official Facebook page.

The post added that his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, “and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours”.

The post said: “His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.

“From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!

Meat Loaf was born as Marvin Lee Aday but he was also known as Michael, sold millions of albums internationally.

He released more than 10 albums, with his final studio album, Braver Than We Are, released in 2012.