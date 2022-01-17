Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 05:28 pm

BBL 11: Trevor Bayliss praises Mohammad Hasnain

BBL 11: After his debut stint in the Big Bash League (BBL) 11th edition 2021-22, Sydney Thunder coach Trevor Bayliss has lavished praise on Pakistan's teenage pace sensation Muhammad Hasnain.

Muhammad Hasnain

Muhammad Hasnain. © Twitter

BBL 11: After his debut stint in the Big Bash League (BBL) 11th edition 2021-22, Sydney Thunder coach Trevor Bayliss has lavished praise on Pakistan’s teenage pace sensation Muhammad Hasnain.

Hasnain’s debut encounter with the Thunders resulted in a triple-wicket maiden over, and he has continued to provide the Thunders with big performances in BBL.

“Hasnain brought a bit of pace, said Bayliss. “Even though he is only a young guy, he brought his international experience with him. He has pace, a good yorker, and he showed that even in T20 cricket, that extra bit of pace can be difficult to play.”

Hasnain, according to Bayliss, wants to play for Pakistan in an international series against Australia.

“I’m sure Muhammad is hoping he tours Australia at some later date with Pakistan. Obviously, he’d come here with some experience of playing in Australian conditions,” he said.

Before returning to Pakistan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Hasnain took seven wickets with a strike rate of 15.7 and a low economy rate of six.

The 21-year-old will play for Quetta Gladiators in the PSL’s seventh edition 2022, which begins on 27th January 2022.

Read More

4 hours ago
Captaincy will not create pressure: Shaheen Shah Afridi

The newly appointed captain of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore...
6 hours ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf rank among top three wicket-takers in T20Is since 2020

Pakistan fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are ranked top...
6 hours ago
Shoaib Akhtar initiates life-changing career opportunities for Pakistani footballers

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar initiated a life-changing career opportunity for 20...
7 hours ago
Australia's Ashes dominance papers over some cracks

Australia's 4-0 Ashes victory was a big morale booster, but thrashing a...
16 hours ago
Shahnawaz Dahani is inspiration and icon for young cricketers in Sindh, says Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), praised young pacer...
17 hours ago
PSL 7: Exciting discount offer by PCB over buying PSL 2022 Tickets

PSL 7: On Monday Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced an exciting limited...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
We have to dislodge PTI’s government, says Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that there...
Kiara Advani
10 mins ago
Kiara Advani Shines in Recent Pics, Videos From Maldives

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are rumoured to be dating, spent...
18 mins ago
Anurag Kashyap expossed an scammer on his Instagram

Anurag Kashyap, the famed Bollywood filmmaker, called out and warned a "scamster."...
husband
18 mins ago
Wife pranks her husband while he is sleeping. His reaction is hilarious

A video of a husband being pranked by his wife while he...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600