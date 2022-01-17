Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
17th Jan, 2022. 07:55 pm

Beijing airports expect 6.58 mln passengers over the Spring Festival season

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — The two major airports in Beijing will see 6.58 million passengers during the 40-day Spring Festival travel season, which kicked off Monday.

About 60,000 flights will arrive at or depart from the Beijing Capital International Airport and the Beijing Daxing International Airport during the travel season, which will last from Jan. 17 to Feb. 25 this year, according to the two airports.

During the season, many people will travel to reunite with their families for the Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 1 this year.

 

