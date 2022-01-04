Beijing parks see 660,000 visitors during New Year holiday
BEIJING – Municipal parks in Beijing received around 660,000 visitors during the three-day New Year holiday, with stringent COVID-19 precautions in place, local authorities said.
The 11 municipal parks and the Museum of Chinese Gardens and Landscape Architecture saw 659,900 visits during the holiday that started on Jan.
1, a rise of about 52.7 percent year on year, according to the Beijing Municipal Administration of Parks. Of the parks, Taoranting Park, the Temple of Heaven, and the Summer Palace were the most popular destinations.
Winter sports activities and exhibitions are also being held throughout the parks in the city as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics approaches.
