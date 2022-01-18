Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 10:46 am

Beijing reports another new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case

Beijing

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Beijing reported another new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case on Monday after the first locally-transmitted Omicron case was reported Saturday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

The new case is confirmed to be a close contact with the first Omicron case in Beijing, said the commission.

Read more: Chinese mainland reports 163 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The new case, who also lives in the Haidian District, was under medical observation in quarantine on Saturday and tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The case has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment.

On Monday, the city also reported three new imported cases and four imported asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.

 

