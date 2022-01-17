Bella Hadid shares a special message for her best friend Alana on her birthday Photo: Instagram

US supermodel Bella Hadid shared a heart-felt message and lovely birthday wishes to her best friend and multimedia artist Alana O’Herlihy, commonly known as ‘Lil Mami Lani’ on Instagram.

Bella shared a sweet photo from the birthday party, Bella said, “Happy Bornday to the girl that makes the world go round. Thank you for always being you, and all of you, unapologetically.”

She further said, “You inspire me every day. You are a star & I am so lucky to watch you grow into the literal epic human that you are. I adore you @lilmami_lani. I Love You!!!!!!.”

Alana also shared the same photos on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “IT JUST KEEPS GETTING BETTER! I’ve never felt so much love in my life. Getting older is camp and I love it. Thank you for the love and affection.”

In a separate post, the supermodel shared a series of sweet photos sharing memories with her best friend, captioned as, “he first person to ever shoot me 🎥 freshman or sophomore year @ Malibu high during our photo class so we could finish our assignments on time 🤣

@lilmami_lani Been the 🐐 . And my Best friend ♥️

Can’t believe 2022 we get to work and travel the world together. manifestation nation🤘🏽

I love You

