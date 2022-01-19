BEOE sent over 1 million manpower abroad in the last three years

Around 11,36,556 workers had been sent abroad by the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment—Representative image: File

ISLAMABAD: Around 11,36,556 workers have been sent abroad by the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment (BEOE) during the last three years from 2019 to 2021.

Director-General of BEOE Kashif Ahmed Noor told APP here on Wednesday, he said that BEOE had been established in 1971 to send the workers abroad to different countries.

He said that 6,25,203 workers sent to abroad in 2019, 2,24,705 in 2020 and 2,86,648 in 2021.

To a question, he underlined that Since 1971 to 2021 around 1,16,29,014 workers exported abroad in different categories including accountant, agriculturist, artist, blacksmith, cable jointer, carpenter, clerk/typist, comp/analyst, cook, denter, designer, doctor, draftsman, driver, electrician, engineer, fitter, for/supervisor, goldsmith, labourer, manager, mason, mechanic, nurse, operator, painter, pharmacist, photographer, plumber, rigger, salesman, secr/stenographer, steel fixer, storekeeper, surveyor, tailor, teacher, technician, waiter/bearer, welder and others.

He said that BEOE had exported the workers to different countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, South Korea, Malaysia, China, Algeria, Angola, Azerbaijan, Brunei, Cameroon, Croatia, Cyprus, Gabon, Gen-lsland, Germany, Greece, Guinea, Hong Kong, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, U.K, USA, Uganda, West Africa, Yemen, Zambia and others.

He said that a total of 4,582 Overseas Employment Promoter (OEP) have registered with BEOE and have licenses to facilitate the people and send the workers abroad and adding that he said valid licenses OEP 1960, Invalid 147, expired 1561, cancelled 172 and surrendered 721.