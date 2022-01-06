Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
06th Jan, 2022. 06:44 pm

Bilawal announces long march against PTI govt on Feb 27

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a press conference in Karachi. Screengrab: Bol News

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday announced that he will lead a long march against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government from Karachi to Islamabad from February 27.

Speaking at a press conference, Bilawal demanded that fresh and elections are the only solution to resolve the current crisis nation is facing. “We will put forward our demands when we reach Islamabad,” he said.

The PPP leader said that there is a conspiracy being hatched to reverse the erstwhile tribal areas with the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, adding that the people of Pakistan doesn’t have food on table neither gas. “The promises made to the people of FATA have not been fulfilled,” he said. “The people of Pakistan are done with PTI government.”

“An anti-government move will be initiated from Lahore. Pakistan Peoples Party express their concern over the secret negotiations with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan,” he said. “The PTI government has sold off Pakistan’s sovereignty. The PTI has not taken parliament into confidence on any issue.”

The national economy has been destroyed under the PTI government. Punjab should have same local bodies act as present in Sindh, he said, adding that the PPP has made an election committee. “PPP will oppose the mini budget in parliament. We will launch protest outside parliament,” he said.

The PPP co-chairman demanded Supreme Court to set aside its stay order for minimum wage bill of Rs25,000.

