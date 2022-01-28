Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 04:12 pm

Bilawal challenges KP, Punjab govts to show one medical facility like Gambat hospital

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Image: File

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday challenged the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to show even one public hospital that gives free cancer treatment to people as like Gambat hospital in Khairpur.

“No Pakistani should be put in the position where they can not treat their loved one’s dues to lack of money,” he said. “The federal government has adopted PPP’s Waseela-e-Sehat program but through a wrong strategy. The budget of Sindh government for NICVD , Gambit and SIUT is more than the health funds allocated for the KP government.”

The federal government’s Sehat Insaf Card will give funds to the private insurance companies and private hospitals, while not prioritizing the masses, he said.

Sindh govt intends to make Gambat ‘medical capital’ of Pakistan: CM Murad  

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Friday that his government intends to make Gambat medical capital of the country.

Speaking at the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences, the chief minister said that citizens of all provinces of the country are admitted in the hospital. “No one could have imagined that medical facilities of this status would be possible here. But with the Almighty’s support we have.”

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah promised to provide the required funds for the medical facility and an overhead bridge to connect the hospital with the city. “From many years, if there is one hospital in the world that is giving free angioplasty it is in the NICVD.”

The chief minister said that under the public-private partnership, the Sindh government has been successful in giving quality healthcare to the public for free. “I will request the federal government to focus on the public hospitals,” he said.

 

 

 

