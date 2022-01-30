Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that the PPP had waged decisive war against ‘puppet government’ and warned Imran Khan of the long march on 27 February as he (Imran) should not remain in the parliament because he had lost the confidence of the people.

Bilawal further said that he would go to people and tell them it is vital for the country to get rid of Imran Khan.

Addressing a mammoth public gathering at Sial Sharif on the occasion of former PTI ticket holder from NA-92, Pir Sahebzada Naeem Uddin Sialvi joining PPP formally with his associates.

Chairman PPP said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave us four principles for the party and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir added another one, “Islam is our religion, democracy is our politics, equality is our economy, all powers to the people and martyrdom is our goal,” are the five principles.

He welcomed Pir Sahebzada Naeemuddin Sialvi to the party of martyrs.

The chairman PPP said that Shaheed Zulfikaar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto made this party the voice of the innocent to give them their rights.

“They faced dictators like General Ayub, General Zia and General Musharraf. Now, we will start our march from Karachi to dislodge this puppet Imran Khan and put our demands before everyone in Islamabad, Bilawal recalled while adding that this government has destroyed the country in the name of change.

He added that we know that the deal with the IMF is not in the interest of the people as it compromises on our sovereignty.

“The people are bearing the brunt of this deal. Imran Khan has retracted all his promises, be it the ten million jobs or five million houses,” he said while maintains that Imran Khan rendered people jobless, and also made them homeless in the garb of encroachment. Every stratum of the society is protesting against this selected government.

Bilawal said that we held Kissan marches all over the country to express solidarity with them. Our growers are thrown from pillar to post for a bag of urea. The growers are not given the appropriate support prices of their crops.

“This puppet has destroyed the agriculture of the country, which is the backbone of our economy.

He said that whenever the PPP is in power, from the time of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari, it gives relief to the growers, labourers, students, pensioners and the salaried class while dealing with poverty, unemployment and price-hike,” Bilawal said.

He recalled that during the worst recession in the world, PPP introduced the Benazir Income Support Programme and increased salaries and pensions. This brutal government neither increased salaries and pensions nor gave the growers right prices for their crop.

The chairman PPP said that economic, political and human rights are under attack by this puppet. If the people of Punjab support the PPP like they had supported Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, then Imran Khan will have no place to hide. The people will not listen to the lies of the selected because they have had enough.

The selected had come to power by saying that corruption would be eradicated but during the last three years, it has reached record-breaking heights. Transparency International has said that there is historic corruption during this government, he said.

He maintained the puppet and his ministers say that the economy is progressing but the people are not ready to listen to their lies anymore. Imran Khan is responsible for this historic price-hike.

“I am witnessing your zeal and fervor,” Chairman Bilawal said to the crowd. He said that he knows that the puppet government is beyond saving now. Whenever the PPP has held a long march, it has always politically harmed the tyrant and selected the time.

“We will tell the people why it is necessary to get rid of this puppet and to get him out of the parliament,” Bilawal concluded.