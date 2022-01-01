BOL Chairperson Ayesha Shaikh Welcomes 2022 with Pages of Success and Happiness

KARACHI: In her New Year’s message, Chairperson BOL Media Group Ayesha Shaikh called on people to welcome 2022 with a new chapter filled with the pages of success and happiness.

“Let this New Year mark new beginnings, signifying a new chapter filled with the pages of success and happiness, written by the ink of hard work and dedication towards a prosperous tomorrow. Happy New Year!” tweeted Chairperson BOL Media Group Ayesha Shaikh.

Throughout the year 2021, Ayesha Shaikh as chairperson of the group has helped the group’s entertainment and news channel by launching record-breaking news and entertainment programmes with the most modern media infrastructure. Currently, the group has more than 50 million subscribers, over 10 billion views with the help of the world’s largest media infrastructure.

In 2021, the BOL Media Group has also launched Pakistan’s number one weekly newspaper that is published from three major cities of Pakistan — Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore — and has worldwide circulation in six continents and over 250 countries.

The revolutionary ventures of the group in the media industry have been lauded by envoys, chief ministers of Pakistan. The group also holds the honour of starting transmissions in all the major regional languages of Pakistan such as Sindhi, Pashto, Balochi and Punjabi.