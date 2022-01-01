BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: January 1, 2022

CCoP to omit Mari Petroleum from Privatisation list

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) has decided to omit Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) from the privatisation list. –HAMZA HABIB

Read more

Gwadar Free Zone promotion plan to be submitted to Cabinet panel soon

ISLAMABAD: The governments of Pakistan and China held meetings of the two joint working groups on Gwadar and socioeconomic development through video-conferencing. –HAMZA HABIB

Read more

Atlas Honda installing Rs532 million solar generation at its premises

KARACHI: Pakistan’s largest motorbike manufacturer, Atlas Honda, plans to set up another 5MW solar generation facility at its plant in Sheikhupura, a statement said on Friday. –JAVED MIRZA

Read more

Rupee recovers sharply against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee made a sharp recovery against the dollar to close the year at Rs176.51 on Friday in the interbank foreign exchange market, dealers said. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Read more

Pakistani American technology executives visit NIC Lums

KARACHI: A delegation of the Pakistani American and Open Seattle Tech has visited the National Incubation Centre Lahore (NICL) at the Lahore University of Management Sciences, a statement said on Friday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Read more

Pakistan imposes additional taxes on car sales

KARACHI: The government in the mini-budget has increased the taxes and duties on various locally-assembled and imported cars, a research report by Arif Habib Limited (AHL) showed. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Read more

LCCI blasts the imposition of additional taxes on industries

LAHORE: The imposition of additional taxes on various sectors and withdrawal of tax exemptions will affect trade and industry negatively, an official said on Friday. –IQTIDAR GILANI

Read more

PITB and Nutty Ventures join hands to promote Pakistani startups

LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Sweden based Nutty Ventures signed a memorandum of agreement to collaborate for the promotion of local startups, a statement said on Friday. –IQTIDAR GILANI

Read more

Sanction hit Huawei says revenues down 29% this year

BEIJING: Chinese telecom giant Huawei said on Friday its annual revenue had fallen by nearly a third from the previous year, as it continued to be weighed down by US sanctions that have hit its smartphone sales. –AFP

Read more

Tesla to recall nearly 200,000 cars in China over collision risk

BEIJING: Tesla is recalling almost 200,000 vehicles in China over problems with the trunk and front hood that raise the risk of collisions, a state regulator said Friday, hours after a similar recall was announced in the United States. –AFP

Read more