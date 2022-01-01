BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: January 1, 2022
CCoP to omit Mari Petroleum from Privatisation list
ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) has decided to omit Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) from the privatisation list. –HAMZA HABIB
Gwadar Free Zone promotion plan to be submitted to Cabinet panel soon
ISLAMABAD: The governments of Pakistan and China held meetings of the two joint working groups on Gwadar and socioeconomic development through video-conferencing. –HAMZA HABIB
Atlas Honda installing Rs532 million solar generation at its premises
KARACHI: Pakistan’s largest motorbike manufacturer, Atlas Honda, plans to set up another 5MW solar generation facility at its plant in Sheikhupura, a statement said on Friday. –JAVED MIRZA
Rupee recovers sharply against dollar
KARACHI: The rupee made a sharp recovery against the dollar to close the year at Rs176.51 on Friday in the interbank foreign exchange market, dealers said. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER
Pakistani American technology executives visit NIC Lums
KARACHI: A delegation of the Pakistani American and Open Seattle Tech has visited the National Incubation Centre Lahore (NICL) at the Lahore University of Management Sciences, a statement said on Friday. –LATIFUR REHMAN
Pakistan imposes additional taxes on car sales
KARACHI: The government in the mini-budget has increased the taxes and duties on various locally-assembled and imported cars, a research report by Arif Habib Limited (AHL) showed. –LATIFUR REHMAN
LCCI blasts the imposition of additional taxes on industries
LAHORE: The imposition of additional taxes on various sectors and withdrawal of tax exemptions will affect trade and industry negatively, an official said on Friday. –IQTIDAR GILANI
PITB and Nutty Ventures join hands to promote Pakistani startups
LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Sweden based Nutty Ventures signed a memorandum of agreement to collaborate for the promotion of local startups, a statement said on Friday. –IQTIDAR GILANI
Sanction hit Huawei says revenues down 29% this year
BEIJING: Chinese telecom giant Huawei said on Friday its annual revenue had fallen by nearly a third from the previous year, as it continued to be weighed down by US sanctions that have hit its smartphone sales. –AFP
Tesla to recall nearly 200,000 cars in China over collision risk
BEIJING: Tesla is recalling almost 200,000 vehicles in China over problems with the trunk and front hood that raise the risk of collisions, a state regulator said Friday, hours after a similar recall was announced in the United States. –AFP
