BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: January 7, 2022

Banks’ housing finance sharply rises 85% in 2021

KARACHI: Bank financing for housing and construction sharply increased 85 per cent, or Rs163 billion, to Rs355 billion in the financial year 2021, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday. -SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Pakistan’s forex reserves fall $255 million to $24.019 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped $255 million to reach $24.019 billion during the week ended December 31, 2021, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Rupee falls 18 paisas on international oil prices hike

KARACHI: The rupee fell by 18 paisas against the dollar on Thursday, on the surge of dollar demand after the international oil prices recorded a hike. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

FPCCI criticises banks for not issuing forms for land trade with Turkey

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) criticised the commercial banks for not issuing import and export forms for land-based trade with Turkey, a statement said on Thursday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Alibaba invites businessmen to trade through its platform

LAHORE: Alibaba country manager for Pakistan Songsong has urged the business community to trade with the world through tested e-commerce platforms, a statement said on Thursday. –IQTIDAR GILANI

Pakistan to broaden trade relations with GCC member states

KARACHI: Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Shaukat Tarin has assured to work on enhancement of trade and economic relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states. –WEB DESK

Exports of services rise by 22.94% in 5 months

ISLAMABAD: The exports of services from Pakistan witnessed an increase of 22.94 per cent during the first five months of financial year 2021/22 as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. –APP

Turkish government imposes higher fines for stockpiling amid soaring inflation

ANKARA: The Turkish parliament on late Wednesday passed a law increasing fines for stockpiling in the face of the sharp fluctuations in the prices of goods in Turkey as the annual inflation has soared to a 19-year high. –XINHUA

