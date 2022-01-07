Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 09:56 am

BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: January 7, 2022

BOL NEWS BUSINESS

BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST. Image: Unsplash

Banks’ housing finance sharply rises 85% in 2021

KARACHI: Bank financing for housing and construction sharply increased 85 per cent, or Rs163 billion, to Rs355 billion in the financial year 2021, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday. -SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Read more

Pakistan’s forex reserves fall $255 million to $24.019 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped $255 million to reach $24.019 billion during the week ended December 31, 2021, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Read more 

Rupee falls 18 paisas on international oil prices hike

KARACHI: The rupee fell by 18 paisas against the dollar on Thursday, on the surge of dollar demand after the international oil prices recorded a hike. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Read more 

FPCCI criticises banks for not issuing forms for land trade with Turkey

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) criticised the commercial banks for not issuing import and export forms for land-based trade with Turkey, a statement said on Thursday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Read more

Alibaba invites businessmen to trade through its platform

LAHORE: Alibaba country manager for Pakistan Songsong has urged the business community to trade with the world through tested e-commerce platforms, a statement said on Thursday. –IQTIDAR GILANI

Read more 

Pakistan to broaden trade relations with GCC member states

KARACHI: Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Shaukat Tarin has assured to work on enhancement of trade and economic relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states. –WEB DESK

Read more

Exports of services rise by 22.94% in 5 months

ISLAMABAD: The exports of services from Pakistan witnessed an increase of 22.94 per cent during the first five months of financial year 2021/22 as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. –APP

Read more

Turkish government imposes higher fines for stockpiling amid soaring inflation

ANKARA: The Turkish parliament on late Wednesday passed a law increasing fines for stockpiling in the face of the sharp fluctuations in the prices of goods in Turkey as the annual inflation has soared to a 19-year high. –XINHUA

Read more

Read More

13 hours ago
KSE-100 Index shed 325 points amid rise in Covid cases

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse adjusted a bit on Thursday as investors opted...
14 hours ago
Alibaba invites businessmen to trade through its platform

LAHORE: Alibaba country manager for Pakistan Songsong has urged the business community...
14 hours ago
FPCCI criticises banks for not issuing forms for land trade with Turkey

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) criticised...
14 hours ago
Pakistan to broaden trade relations with GCC member states

KARACHI: Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Shaukat Tarin has assured to work...
14 hours ago
Pakistan’s forex reserves fall $255 million to $24.019 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped $255 million to reach $24.019 billion...
14 hours ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR, SAR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, Jan 6, 2022

The buying rate of 1 Saudi Riyal to PKR was Rs 47.49...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Hiba Bukhari
8 hours ago
Hiba Bukhari & Arez Ahmed tie the knot in a minimalistic nikkah

Congratulations are in order for actress Hiba Bukhari as she is officially...
Nokia G100
8 hours ago
Nokia G100 Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date

Nokia G100 price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Nokia G100 costs Rs....
Nokia C200
8 hours ago
Nokia C200 Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date

Nokia C200 price in Pakistan The Nokia C200 is likely to cost...
8 hours ago
Sumbul Iqbal dazzles in a regal maroon saree, in her latest photographs.

Sumbul Iqbal Khan is a Pakistani model and television actress. She has...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600