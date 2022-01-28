Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 07:10 pm

Brendan Taylor banned by ICC for anti-corruption and doping charges

Brendan Taylor of Zimbabwe has been banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after he acknowledged four charges of breaking the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and one charge of breaking the Anti-Doping Code.

Brendan Taylor

Brendan Taylor. © Fox Sports

The right-handed batter has been barred from all forms of cricket for three and a half years.

The former captain has previously made alarming revelations about an Indian businessman who forced him to accept money for spot-fixing.

Between 2004 and 2021, Taylor played in 284 international matches for Zimbabwe, scoring 9,938 runs with 17 centuries.

“He accepted the sanctions after admitting to various breaches of the Anti-Corruption Code while a separate charge of breaching the Anti-Doping Code was leveled against him for a positive test result for the stimulant Benzoylecognine, a cocaine metabolite, in September last year,” the ICC’s statement read.

The anti-doping accusation was issued separately from the anti-corruption charges, following an in-competition test done after Zimbabwe’s match against Ireland on September 8, 2021.

The ICC Anti-Doping Code classifies benzoylecgonine as a Substance of Abuse.

Taylor accepted a one-month suspension for this offence, with his suspension reduced to a month because he was able to prove that he ingested the chemical outside of competition and that it had no bearing on his athletic performance.

Taylor is also undergoing therapy for his addiction.

‘Indian bookmakers forced me to take spot-fixing money’

Brendan Taylor, a Zimbabwe hitter and part-time off-spinner, stated that Indian bookmakers forced him to accept money and that he received a $15,000 “deposit” for spot-fixing.

After taking money from spot-fixers, the ICC is poised to suspend the 35-year-old.

Taylor’s disclosures came to light after the ICC chose to bar him from competing internationally for a period of time.

In 2019, Taylor claimed he was forced to take money from an Indian business tycoon. However, due to safety concerns, the right-handed hitter delayed some time to report the terrible situation to the ICC.

