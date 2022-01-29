Brothers do these touching gestures for their sister’s wedding entrance

On the internet, netizens praise the bride’s brothers for their kind present. and said that she had great siblings.

A touching video of a bride being showered with love by her brothers on her wedding day has gone viral. With her brother on her side and a phoolon ki chadar wrapped over her head, A remarkable tradition was recently witnessed when the bride’s brothers made a thoughtful effort to make their younger sister’s entrance special.

On Instagram, the user ‘witty wedding‘ captioned the video, “Laadli Chhoti Behen.” The video has received over 8,100 likes. It shows the bride, who is adorned in a magnificent red lehenga and is about to enter. While the song plays in the background, “Mera Bhai Tu” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Planning_witty Wedding (@witty_wedding)

In front of the bride, a path of flower petals was laid out for her to walk down until she reached the stage where her fiancé awaited her.

Her brothers could be seen sitting on their knees along the path. People showered her with flower petals and money notes as her brothers laid out their palms on the route for their little sister to walk on.

In response to the video, several Instagram users expressed their feelings. Here are a couple of the comments.