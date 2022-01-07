BSEK SSC Part 1 result 2021: Karachi board 9th class result 2021 Announced

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) announced the results of the Part-I Science Group of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC).

Zaheeruddin Bhutto, the Controller of Examinations, stated a total of 153,417 students took the exam, with 145,949 passing, bringing the passing ratio to 95.13 percent.

Among the students who passed, 76,798 were boys, while 69,151 were girls, the controller added.