BTS: Jimmy Kimmel leaves ARMY furious with his comments on boy band

BTS fans were irritated lately when TV comedian Jimmy Kimmel compared the boy band to Coronavirus.

He’s been scrutinized yet again after making comments about boy bands.

Jimmy Kimmel made another statement about boy bands during the most recent episode of his talk show.

He was discussing numerous viral types and comparing them to bands from various times.

“You know, these varieties, all of them, remind me of boy bands from the late 1990s and early 2000s,” he added.

You had the big ones, like Backstreet Boys and NSYNC, and then O-Town and 98 Degrees mutated from them.

Big Time Rush by the Jonas Brothers was also mentioned. They continued to split out into other groups, finally forming One Direction. And they stole pieces of it, and it spread over the planet until we finally get at one that is so contagious that it wipes out all life on Earth.”

ARMY, a group of BTS supporters, was quick to deduce that he was, in fact, talking about BTS. The hashtag #JimmyKimmelRacist was suddenly trending on Twitter, thanks to ARMY.