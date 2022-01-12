Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
12th Jan, 2022. 03:06 pm

Bulgaria sets daily record of 7,062 new COVID-19 cases

SOFIA – Bulgaria reported a record number of 7,062 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours after 37,952 tests were taken, raising the total caseload to 794,240, the country’s COVID-19 information portal said Wednesday.

The surging cases came 10 days after the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was confirmed in Bulgaria. On Jan. 2, 12 Omicron cases were detected by the country’s health authorities. The previous daily record of 6,816 new cases was reported on Oct. 27 last year after 50,356 tests. Meanwhile, 89 more patients have died from the virus, bringing the nationwide death toll to 31,761.

A total of 5,240 patients are currently hospitalized, with 580 in intensive care, while 1,323 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 622,255. At the same time, 31,986 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of administered vaccine shots to 3.9 million.

