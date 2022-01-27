Cable system of all major cities to soon be converted to digital: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that PTV Sports had now become a High Definition (HD) channel.

In a tweet, he said that cable networks of all major cities would also be fully converted to digital in the next three to five months and those who were yet not able to watch HD on the cable would also be familiar with the new technologies.

The minister for information said that he was happy that the government brought this revolution in a short period of time.

On August 25, 2021, Fawad Chaudhry had confirmed that the state television Pakistan Television (PTV) would benefit the young filmmakers to join the industry.

With this, the minister had announced launching of a new series on the life of Mizra Ghalib and Mughal Emperor Babur. The drama would be made in collaboration with Uzbekistan, he had said.

“After PTV News, we are revamping PTV Sports and Entertainment,” he had said.

