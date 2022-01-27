Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 12:03 pm

Cable system of all major cities to soon be converted to digital: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain. Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that PTV Sports had now become a High Definition (HD) channel.

In a tweet, he said that cable networks of all major cities would also be fully converted to digital in the next three to five months and those who were yet not able to watch HD on the cable would also be familiar with the new technologies.

Read more: PTV to make drama series on Mughal emperor Babur, poet Mirza Ghalib

The minister for information said that he was happy that the government brought this revolution in a short period of time.

On August 25, 2021, Fawad Chaudhry had confirmed that the state television Pakistan Television (PTV) would benefit the young filmmakers to join the industry.

With this, the minister had announced launching of a new series on the life of Mizra Ghalib and Mughal Emperor Babur. The drama would be made in collaboration with Uzbekistan, he had said.

“After PTV News, we are revamping PTV Sports and Entertainment,” he had said.

Read more: PCB barred from entering into any contract violating its agreement with PTV Sports

“PTV will make an elaborate drama series on [Mughal emperor] Babar and poet Mirza Ghalib in partnership with Uzbekistan and Pakistan,” he had said on his Twitter handle.

 

