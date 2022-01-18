Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 12:40 pm

Captaincy will not create pressure: Shaheen Shah Afridi

shaheen

Image Courtesy: Twitter/PakistanSuperLeague

The newly appointed captain of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars, Shaheen Shah Afridi said that the captaincy will not create pressure.

Shaheen has taken place of  Qalandar’ ex-captain Shoaib Akhtar. His appointment was announced by the head coach Aaqib Javed and CEO Rana Atif during a press conference.

“I will try my best to lead the team in a better direction. Besides, I will have the support of experienced players such as Mohammad Hafeez and Sohail Akhtar to give council during crunch times,” said Shaheen while addressing the media.

“I am honoured that the Lahore Qalandars’ management has given me this opportunity. I will do my utmost best to uphold their expectations,” added Afridi.

Rana backed Shaheen by saying that players like him and Haris Rauf are a real asset to the team.

“Not only the PSL is benefiting from young talent but they [Shaheen and Haris] have proved that Pakistan cricket can also benefit from unearthing young talents such as them,” happily said Atif.

While commenting on the ongoing outbreak of the Omicron variant, Rana said that the situation is not good but hope that matches will be played in Lahore, so that the Qalandars’ fans witness them play in front of them.

