Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

30th Jan, 2022. 09:00 am

Cash support can change baby brain development

AFP News Agency

30th Jan, 2022. 09:00 am
baby brain

PARIS – Babies whose low-income mothers received significant monthly cash support had more brain activity associated with thinking and learning after one year, a study said.

The paper published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences describes the first results of a landmark ongoing US study looking at how reducing poverty can affect cognitive behaviour. “We have known for many years that growing up in poverty puts children at risk for lower school achievement, reduced earnings, and poorer health,” study senior author Kimberly Noble told AFP.

Until now, however, it was unknown whether this difference came from the lack of financial resources itself or other factors commonly associated with poverty. “This is the first study to show that reducing poverty changes child brain development,” Noble said. In 2018, Noble and her team began recruiting 1,000 low-income mothers and their newborn babies from maternity wards in four major US cities for the “Baby’s First Years” randomised control trial.

They assigned some of the women to receive a nominal monthly stipend of 20 dollars while others received the larger sum of 333 dollars.

For the mothers in the study, who reported average annual earnings of just over 20,000 dollars, the larger gift corresponded to a 20-percent boost. As the children turned one, researchers went to their homes with a special infant EEG monitor, a device that detects electrical signals within the brain, to measure their brain activity.

They were able to monitor 435 of the 1,000 infants before the Covid-19 pandemic prevented them from visiting the families to carry out readings, and found a stark difference between which babies showed crucial high-frequency brain activity associated with learning. “As the frequency gets higher, you see more for the infants in the high cash gift group,” the study’s lead author Sonya Troller-Renfree told AFP.

Children with less cash support meanwhile showed less of that brain activity.

Noble said that the amount allocated to the high cash gift group was intentional.

A 2010 study in the American Economic Journal: Applied Economics showed a $4,000 difference in annual income early in childhood is associated with higher school achievement.

The amount is also comparable to benefits that some of the mothers studied might qualify for. “It was an amount that we thought might both move the needle and hold some policy relevance,” Noble said.

Since the study was focused on the effect of direct financial support on cognitive behaviour, it was important that the cash gifts be given without conditions attached. But the next steps of the “Baby’s First Years” research will look at how the money was spent, based on information volunteered by the mothers.

The project will continue to monitor the families until the babies are four years and four months old.

 

Read More

7 mins ago
Ukraine: Toy in Nato’s hands

Deputy Chairman of Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that the North...
7 mins ago
New plan to free Rio’s favelas

After repeated failures to free its crime-ridden favelas from the grip of...
7 mins ago
Tedros set to remain WHO chief

GENEVA - World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is all but...
7 mins ago
The factors behind dropping birth rate

BEIJING - China’s declining birth rate in recent years has been driven...
7 mins ago
Trust in govt reaches record 91% in China

BEIJING - The Chinese government’s performance in tackling Covid-19, ensuring economic growth,...
17 hours ago
Australia flies medical team to Covid-hit Solomons

HONIARA: Australia flew a small team of emergency medical specialists to Honiara...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

7 mins ago
A step towards peace

A Taliban delegation led by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) interim Minister...
7 mins ago
Laws and flaws

Despite a lapse of six months, no worthy candidate has yet been...
7 mins ago
At a fast pace

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar used his discretionary powers to purchase 46...
senegal
7 mins ago
Free scheme for skill progress in Senegal

DAKAR - It’s the tale of a boy who cheats on his...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600