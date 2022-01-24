Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
24th Jan, 2022. 07:16 pm

CBSE Result 2022: CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022 to be released?

24th Jan, 2022. 07:16 pm
CBSE Result 2022

The CBSE Result 2022 to be released soon on the official website. Keep checking India.com for the most up-to-current information on the CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 release date, time, how the marks are calculated, if the CBSE results will be issued or not, and other CBSE result news.

Thousands of students across India are eagerly awaiting the results of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 which was held in MCQ style from November 16 to December 28, 2021. Students can check their CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 1 Results by visiting CBSE’s official website after they are announced (cbse.nic.in).

CBSE official confirmed that there was no recent update on declaration of the result at present. “Result is not releasing today or tomorrow for sure,” he said.

