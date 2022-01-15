Celebrities put on their dancing shoes for Minna’s post Nikkah celebration

Minna Tariq ties the knot with Imran Shaikh. Image: Instagram

Minna Tariq’s post-Nikkah celebration became a spectacular evening when the showbiz stars put their hearts and souls into it.

Minna signed the Nikkah papers in presence of a galaxy of stars from showbiz who later put the stage on fire with their dance performances.

Actor Shabbir Jan was seen dancing his heart out on a number of songs with his colleagues.

His dance moves with actress Saba Hameed and Rubina Ashraf left the viewers flabbergasted.

Behroz Sabzwari’s wife Safina Behroz was also caught on camera dancing on Prem Rattan Dhan Payo.

Let’s have a look at the videos from the evening.

