Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 08:16 pm

Changan Oshan X7 Plus seen in Pakistan

Changan Oshan X7 Plus seen in Pakistan

The Oshan X7 Plus will be launched in Pakistan soon, according to recent sightings of the automobile on local roads, wrapped and emblazoned with the words ‘HELLO, FUTURE.’

According to Changan, Pakistan will be the first country outside of China to introduce this new SUV, and it will also be exported to other right-hand-drive (RHD) countries from here.

In terms of overall proportions, the Oshan X7 Plus appears to be a larger version of the Oshan X7 and a competitor of the Toyota Fortuner and the third generation Kia Sorento.

While the SUV is expected to be available in 5- and 7-seat configurations, Changan has yet to publish official specs and information.

 

