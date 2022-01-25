BEIJING – China will emphasize roles of patent and trademark examination during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) for high-quality growth of the sector, according to a plan issued by the National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA).

By 2025, patent and trademark examination works are expected to be more efficient and timely in meeting the demands of new fields and new business modes, the NIPA stated in its plan.

The Chinese intellectual property regulator will guide the patent and trademark application growth, and highlight their roles in boosting innovation, according to the plan.

The relevant examination works are the basis for ensuring intellectual property rights (IPR) protection. Patent and trademark examination helps boost tech progress and cultivate a business environment, the NIPA said.

It also proposed the targeted indicators for patent and trademark examination during the 2021-2025 period in key fields of application quality, examination quality and efficiency, examination services, and international cooperation.