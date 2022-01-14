Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

14th Jan, 2022. 02:50 pm

China steps up discipline supervision, inspection in 2021

inspection in 2021

BEIJING – Amid China’s continued efforts to improve discipline supervision, disciplinary organs nationwide dealt with over 1.47 million people for breaches of discipline in the first nine months of 2021, according to official statistics.

Among them, around 1.05 million people, or 71.5 percent, were subject to reprimand and education, while 21.9 percent faced light penalties and minor organizational adjustments to official positions. People subject to the other two forms of discipline supervision and enforcement, namely heavy penalties and major adjustments to official positions as well as investigation and prosecution, accounted for 3.1 percent and 3.6 percent of the total, respectively.

Last year saw two rounds of routine central disciplinary inspections carried out to detect disciplinary and law violations among officials, with inspectors dispatched to 57 Party organizations. To date, a total of 254 Party units across the country had been targeted in eight disciplinary inspections launched by the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In 2021, CPC central inspection teams received 83,000 public complaints and tip-offs, and 487,000 were filed to local discipline inspection authorities nationwide, helping to resolve a number of pressing issues concerned with the people’s interests including education, healthcare and environmental protection.

Read More

32 mins ago
Afghan delegation visits Turkmenistan for talks: official

KABUL - A delegation of the Afghan caretaker government on Friday left...
46 mins ago
North China's Tianjin to launch 3rd citywide nucleic acid testing

TIANJIN - North China's Tianjin Municipality will launch the third round of...
14 hours ago
UN chief calls for efforts to prevent further suffering for millions of Afghans

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on...
14 hours ago
Saudi Arabia to auction 3 mining licences in 2022

RIYADH, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabia plans to auction up to...
14 hours ago
ISU European Figure Skating Championships opens in Estonia

TALLINN, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The first day of the International Skating...
14 hours ago
Fiji's GDP forecast to increase over coming years: World Bank report

SUVA, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Fiji is forecast to have some of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

11 mins ago
Arooj Aftab became the first musician to play at Coachella

Arooj Aftab created a name for herself by receiving Pakistan's first Grammy...
Priyanka Chopra having plans for children with Nick Jonas
13 mins ago
Are Priyanka & Nick planning for babies anytime soon?

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas always remain in the limelight...
Hong Kong
17 mins ago
Hong Kong airport bans transit passengers from 153 countries

HONG KONG - Passengers from more than 150 nations will be banned...
26 mins ago
Drones loom large in latest phase of Ethiopia’s war

ADDIS ABABA - One week ago, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed used...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600