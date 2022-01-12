China’s agriculture, related industries take up 16.47% of economy in 2020

BEIJING: The added value of China’s agriculture and related industries accounted for 16.47 per cent of the gross domestic product in 2020, official data showed on Wednesday.

The total added value of these industries stood at 16.69 trillion yuan (around $2.62 trillion) during the period, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

In breakdown, farming, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery together constituted 48.8 per cent, the largest share of the total added value of agriculture and related industries, followed by processing and manufacturing of these products for dining purposes with a 20.9 per cent share.

China has pledged to safeguard grain security and protect farmland, make down-to-earth structural adjustments, expand the planting of soybean and oil crops, as well as ensure the supplies of pork, vegetables and other agricultural and sideline products, according to the annual central rural work conference held in December last year.