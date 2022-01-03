China’s electronic information manufacturing sector maintains steady growth
BEIJING – China’s electronic information manufacturing industry maintained stable growth in the first 11 months of 2021, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) showed.
The added value of electronic information manufacturers with annual operating revenues of at least 20 million yuan (about 3.1 million U.S. dollars) expanded 16.2 percent year on year during the period. The growth rate went up 9 percentage points from the same period a year ago, the MIIT said.
The export delivery value of major enterprises in the sector increased 12.6 percent year on year in the Jan.-Nov. period while fixed-asset investment in the sector jumped 21.4 percent.
According to the MIIT data, the electronic information manufacturing sector raked in 679.7 billion yuan in total profits in the first 11 months, surging 29.8 percent year on year.
The operating revenue of the sector from January to November totaled 12.49 trillion yuan, up 14.7 percent year on year.
