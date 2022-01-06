Chinese prosecutors help workers claim 168 mln yuan in unpaid wages

BEIJING – Chinese procuratorial bodies helped workers claim about 168 million yuan (about 26.4 million U.S. dollars) in unpaid wages in the first 11 months of 2021.

Prosecutors nationwide handled 2,813 criminal cases of wage default involving 3,243 people, up 12.3 percent and 12 percent respectively year on year, according to data released by the Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP).

From January to November 2021, procuratorial organs across the country approved the arrest of 732 people for the suspected crime of refusing to pay due wages, and prosecuted 1,382 individuals involved in such cases, the SPP said.

In December 2021, the SPP issued a notice calling on its procuratorial bodies to fight against intentional wage defaults and safeguard the lawful rights and interests of rural migrant workers. Prosecutors are required to play an active role in supporting migrant workers in bringing lawsuits against those who fail to pay wages in full and on time.

The SPP also ordered procuratorates at all levels to expand cooperation with courts and police organs, and take active steps to ensure the prompt handling and enforcement of wage default cases, according to the notice.