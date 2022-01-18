Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 04:23 pm

18th Jan, 2022. 04:23 pm

CJCSC stresses for enhancing defence cooperation between Pakistan, Oman

General Nadeem Raza reiterated that all regional countries needed to work collectively to ensure long term peace in Afghanistan. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza on Tuesday emphasised further enhancing existing defence and security cooperation between Pakistan and Oman.

Talking to Commander of Royal Navy of Oman Admiral Saif Nasser Mohsen Al Rahbi, in Rawalpindi, he said that  Pakistan-Oman cooperation would have a positive impact on peace and security in the region.

Read more: Pakistan, Oman discuss advancement of bilateral naval cooperation

General Nadeem Raza reiterated that all regional countries needed to work collectively to ensure long term peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitary was appreciative of the role of the Pakistan Armed Forces in the capacity building of the Omani Armed Forces. He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

On January 17, Commander Royal Navy of Oman Rear Admiral Saif Nasser Mohsen al Rahbi had praised the Pakistan Navy’s contribution to maritime security.

He had expressed these views during the meeting with Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi in Islamabad.

The meeting focused on issues of mutual interest and the advancement of bilateral naval cooperation. The Pakistan Navy’s responsibilities and capabilities were explained to the visiting dignitary.

Read more: Pakistan, Romania sign MoUs for cooperation in commerce, education

The visit of the Command Royal Navy Oman will assist promote bilateral collaboration, said the spokesperson for the Pakistan Navy.

