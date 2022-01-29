COAS calls for unity to counter disinformation campaign by hostile forces

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed the need for unity to counter the disinformation campaign of hostile forces.

He expressed these views while interacting with teachers and students of various educational institutions, including LUMS, FCU, UET, LSE, PU and GCU, at Lahore Corps Headquarters.

General Bajwa said that spreading misinformation not only affects perception management but also threatens the integrity of the state.

The Army Chief appreciated the role of these premier educational institutions in preparing future leaders and useful citizens.

He said there is a dire need for human development in the fields of education, health, infrastructure and environment.

