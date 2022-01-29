Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
29th Jan, 2022. 12:53 pm

COAS calls for unity to counter disinformation campaign by hostile forces

29th Jan, 2022. 12:53 pm

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. image: File

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed the need for unity to counter the disinformation campaign of hostile forces.

Read more: COAS Bajwa urges swift mechanism for channeling humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

He expressed these views while interacting with teachers and students of various educational institutions, including LUMS, FCU, UET, LSE, PU and GCU, at Lahore Corps Headquarters.

General Bajwa said that spreading misinformation not only affects perception management but also threatens the integrity of the state.

The Army Chief appreciated the role of these premier educational institutions in preparing future leaders and useful citizens.

He said there is a dire need for human development in the fields of education, health, infrastructure and environment.

Read more: 10 soldiers martyred, one terrorist killed in Kech checkpost attack

Earlier on Friday, General Bajwa also underlined the need for countering the disinformation campaign and staying united to thwart designs of hostile forces.

