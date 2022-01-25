COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa praises football legend Michael Owen’s visit to Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), praised former England striker Michael Owen for visiting Pakistan and supporting sports, particularly football, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a statement released by the military’s media department, football great Owen met with the COAS today.

“Sports promote peace and this initiative for developing football infrastructure and young talent in Pakistan is a welcoming step,” said Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Owen began a three-day trip in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He’ll meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Special Assistant Usman Dar to talk about GSV’s football reform proposal for Pakistan.

The former striker is also scheduled to join President Arif Alvi’s high-profile presidential dinner.

Owen will speak at a news conference at NED University in Karachi on January 26 to officially lay the framework for Pakistan’s first soccer city and reveal photographs to the globe.