Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 04:11 pm

Coronavirus Omicron Variant symptoms ranked from most to least prevalent

Coronavirus Omicron Variant symptoms: According to World Health Organization data, Pakistan is fighting a fifth wave of the coronavirus epidemic, with the positivity rate in Karachi, Pakistan’s most populous city, topping 40% on January 19.

Know all about the symptoms of COVID’s Omicron variant

The alarming increase in COVID-19 cases has frightened everyone. To make matters worse, the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly over the world, making it impossible for health experts to remain calm.

According to specialists, the new variety is unlike any of the previous SARs-COV-2 strains in that it is milder and more treatable. So far, the Omicron is claimed to affect the upper respiratory system, causing cold-like, mild symptoms and looks to cause less lung damage, which is certainly a relief.

How are symptoms of Omicron different from the Delta variant?

The Delta variation has been linked to serious diseases, hospitalisation, and death. During the second COVID-19 wave, many people experienced extremely distressing symptoms ranging from moderate symptoms like a cough, fever, and loss of smell and taste to severe symptoms including shortness of breath, chest discomfort, and major lung infections. Some even died as a result of the illness.

The Omicron variant, on the other hand, is less likely to involve the lungs and is often moderate. Experts have even stated that the new COVID variant may resemble a normal cold or the flu. However, much remains unknown, and additional research is needed.

Here are 14 Omicron symptoms, ranked from most to least prevalent

Business Insider has presented a graphic depicting the most to least prevalent Omicron symptoms based on data from the UK’s Zoe COVID Symptom Study. It also displayed the percentage of respondents who experienced a certain symptom.

 Runny nose: 73%.

– Headache: 68%.

– Fatigue: 64%.

– Sneezing: 60%.

– Sore throat: 60%.

– Persistent cough: 44%.

– Hoarse voice: 36%.

– Chills or shivers: 30%.

– Fever: 29%.

– Dizziness: 28%.

– Brain fog: 24%.

– Muscle pains: 23%.

– Loss of smell: 19%.

– Chest pain: 19%

