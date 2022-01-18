Court directs customs to return Czech model Tereza Hluskova’s passport

LAHORE: A sessions court on Tuesday directed customs officials to return Czech model Tereza Hluskova’s passport and other belongings.

The court ruled that the mobile phones, wallets and identity cards were not the case property and should be given back to Teresa. Customs officials seized Teresa’s belongings at the time of her arrest.

The Model was arrested at the Lahore airport on January 10, 2018, on her way to the United Arab Emirates with possession of drugs. According to customs officials, more than eight and a half kilograms of heroin (worth Rs150 million in the international market) were recovered from Teresa.

The professional model was on a three-month family visit visa to Pakistan. An additional sessions judge of Lahore had sentenced Teresa to eight years and eight months in prison in March 2019. Her co-accused, Shoaib, was acquitted by trial court over lack of evidence.

In November 2021, a two-member bench of the Lahore High Court had set aside the conviction and acquitted her of the charges.