Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 07:43 pm

Court rejects Fawad’s plea for selling Pindi shopping plaza

Staff Reporter BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 07:43 pm

Fawad Hassan Fàwad. Image: File

An accountability court on Thursday dismissed an application moved by the former bureaucrat and ex-principal secretary to Prime Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad seeking permission to sell his Shopping Plaza worth billions of rupees located at Rawalpindi.

Fawad’s counsel argued before the court that since he was granted bail in assets beyond means reference he should be permitted to sell his properties to fulfill his financial obligations.

Read more: Shehbaz, Hamza granted interim bail in money laundering case

Advertisement

National accountability bureau opposed the petition and stated that the said property was mentioned as part of crime proceeds, whereas, NAB Lahore had filed an assets beyond means Reference in accountability court in March 2019.

The bureau further argued that accused Fawad Hassan Fawad had entered into an agreement to sell the Plaza for Rs 9.25 billion and moved the court in December 2021 seeking permission to materialize the deal.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the accountability court dismissed the application to sell the Plaza.

Fawad served on different posts in federal and Punjab as well during the previous government of PML-N till the NAB arrested him on July 5, 2018 initially in Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing scam.

Read more: Former NAB chairman Musaddiq Abbasi appointed PM’s special assistant on accountability

He remained behind the bars for almost 19 months. The LHC had granted him bail in assets beyond means case in January 2020 while he was released on bail in the housing scheme case on Feb14, 2019. PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif is also his co-accused in the housing scheme case.

Read More

47 mins ago
Shehbaz, Hamza granted interim bail in money laundering case

A Special court central-1 (commonly known FIA court) on Thursday granted interim...
48 mins ago
PSL 7: Twitter divided over Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in PSL 2022 opener

PSL 7: While Multan Sultans will face Karachi Kings in the HBL...
51 mins ago
Report claims MQM-P leaders broke promise, diverted rally to CM House

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) changed the route of its rally and did...
55 mins ago
Lioness fights a crocodile in the water for prey

A crocodile was seen fighting over its prey with a lioness who...
1 hour ago
Empty Flight: Air Hostess Dance to Kacha Badam Song goes viral

Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet flight Air Hostess who became famous for her...
1 hour ago
PSL 7: Imad Wasim, Jordan Thompson will miss first PSL 2022 match after testing positive for Covid-19

PSL 7: The Karachi Kings have suffered a big setback because of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan
10 mins ago
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans opts to field first against Karachi Kings | KK Vs MS

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to field first...
Top 11 local players to keep an eye on in this PSL 2022
14 mins ago
Top 11 local players to keep an eye on in this PSL 2022

With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) beginning off today, the event promises...
Siberia
21 mins ago
Cold Marathon of Siberia: Temperature at minus 63.4 degrees

Runners in Siberia may have set a Guinness World Record by enduring...
47 mins ago
Shehbaz, Hamza granted interim bail in money laundering case

A Special court central-1 (commonly known FIA court) on Thursday granted interim...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement