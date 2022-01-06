CPC leadership hears work reports

Xinhua Xinhua

06th Jan, 2022. 05:03 pm
cpc

BEIJING – The Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Thursday held a meeting to hear a series of work reports.

The reports were from leading Party members groups of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the Supreme People’s Court, and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, as well as from the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered an important speech.

Read More

26 mins ago
Rights court throws out UK gay wedding cake case

STRASBOURG, France - The European Court of Human Rights on Thursday rejected...
44 mins ago
Election rallies cancelled as India sees Omicron surge

NEW DELHI - Election rallies were cancelled in India's heartland Thursday as...
1 hour ago
Chinese prosecutors help workers claim 168 mln yuan in unpaid wages

BEIJING - Chinese procuratorial bodies helped workers claim about 168 million yuan...
1 hour ago
Philippines bans child marriage

MANILA - Child marriage became illegal in the Philippines on Thursday as...
3 hours ago
Thousands families receive assistance in W. Afghanistan: UNICEF

KABUL - The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has distributed basic needs...
4 hours ago
Fire power: North Korea's nuclear weapons programme

SEOUL: North Korea said Thursday it has conducted a second hypersonic missile...