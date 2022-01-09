Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
AFP News Agency

09th Jan, 2022. 09:00 am

Curbs in England ‘last resort’, says Sajid

LONDON – Earlier Britain’s health minister insisted that reimposing coronavirus restrictions in England would be “an absolute last resort” and that the country must “try to live with Covid”.

The UK government, which has responsibility for health policies in England only, has so far refused to curb socialising and large events, unlike the rest of Britain.

Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have all rolled out new rules since Christmas limiting gatherings, as the Omicron variant fuels an unprecedented nationwide surge in infections.

“Curbs on our freedom must be an absolute last resort and the British people rightly expect us to do everything in our power to avert them,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid wrote in an article the Daily Mail newspaper.

“I’ve been determined that we must give ourselves the best chance of living alongside the virus,” he added, noting the “enormous health, social and economic costs of lockdowns”.

“I’ve been working closely with the NHS, to make sure it is ready and resilient for what lies ahead,” Javid vowed.

In England, the government last month mandated mask-wearing in most settings, working from home if possible and a Covid pass system for nightclubs and large events.  But it has stopped short of further measures.

Instead, it is relying on a stepped-up vaccination programme, which saw every adult offered a third dose by end-2021 and around 60 per cent of the eligible population get a booster jab.

 

