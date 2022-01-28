KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday gave notice of two weeks to the Sindh Building Control Authority (SCBA) to present details including the project map of the Danish Gravity Tower situated at the metropolis’ Khalid Bin Walid road.

The petitioner maintained that the constructor encroached upon a road and a park for his 10-story building. Justice Hasan Rizvi hearing the case questioned the petitioner that as the building was completed 25 years back, why is he coming now before the court of the law.

The petitioner responded that the building project is a violation of the basic human rights of the people of the area and the project has not been occupied by even 10 percent of its total capacity.

Earlier, In June last year, the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC), had ordered the demolition of the Nasla Tower as a part of it was encroaching on the land meant for a service road. The demolition was completed in December.

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) handed over the list of officers responsible for the illegal construction of the Nasla Tower to the police investigation team.

The names of 37 officers including former DG SBCA Manzoor Qadir Kaka, DCB in-charge Safdar Ali Magsi, Deputy Director Sarfraz Hussain are included in the list, sources privy to the development told BOL News.

According to sources, Assistant Director Majid Magsi, Abdul Sami Soomro, Talal Ahmed Magsi and Aamir Ali Alvi, Muhammad Asim Ansari, Syed Abdul Haseeb, Rehmatullah Maghrebi, Niaz Hussain Leghari, Syed Imran Rizvi, Rehan Hussain Ghauri are also on the list.

The list of officers responsible for illegal construction also included RBC Hussain Kushk, Kashif Nazir, Abdul Asim Khan, Fahad Raza Bhimbhro, Amir Ali Abbasi, Muhammad Amir Qureshi, Muhammad Asif Sheikh, Amir Hussain, Shafi Muhammad Magsi, Muhammad Jahangir, Altaf Hussain Soomro. Shahid Mehmood, Arif Shuja and Mohammad Nadeem.