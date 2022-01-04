Decision to exclude China in bidding process for purchase of ventilators challenged in LHC
LAHORE: The government’s decision to exclude China in the bidding process of awarding the contract for the purchase of drugs and ventilators was challenged by a private company in the Lahore High Court on Tuesday.
The private company in the petition has objected to the government’s decision of not including China in the auction of anthrax and ventilators.
The legal counsel for the company has informed the court that Japan, the USA and Europe were included in the auction for the purchase of anaesthesia drugs and ventilators but China was excluded from the process.
According to the lawyer, China had earlier applied to participate in the auction, however, the country’s name was excluded as the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PAPRA) failed to exercise its authority.
The counsel urged the court to allow China to partake in the bidding process as its products are cheaper as compared to other countries.
Justice Jawad Hassan after hearing the initial arguments, issued notices to the federal and Punjab governments to respond to the petitioner’s claims.
