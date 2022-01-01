Deepika Padukone imitates Ranveer Singh’s accent in 83; watch video

On New Year’s Eve, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who had flown out of the city for their New Year vacation, enjoyed a nice supper. With a video of Deepika enjoying a delicacy, Ranveer wished his fans a Happy New Year.

In the description of the video he published on Instagram, Ranveer simply typed the hashtag #happynewyear. Deepika looked lovely in an off-shoulder gown with a bun in her hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

“Having fun baby?” Ranveer asks her in the video. “We are here to enjoy, what else we here for,” she responds immitating Ranveer’s accent and dialogue from the film 83. Ranveer portrayed the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev in the film 83.

In the comments section, Ranveer’s 83 co-stars Saqib Saleem expressed his opinion. He wrote, “She does it better lala.” “Hahaha ye right casting hai (this is the perfect casting),” Nishant Dahiya, who plays Roger Binny in 83, exclaimed in unison. “One for each,” wrote filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

83 was the year’s final major release, albeit it underwhelmed at the box office. The box office debut of the movie was much lower than that of previous massive blockbusters such as Sooryavanshi and Spider-Man: No Way Home.