Dhanush & Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth parted ways after 18 years

Actor Dhanush, who predominantly works in Tamil cinema, parted ways with his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth after spending good 18 years together and their separation has shocked the fans.

Dhanush while announcing it on his social media requested privacy from the fans and asked them to respect their decision.

“18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents, and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate…Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better”.

The couple tied the knot in 2004 and has two boys together.

Aishwaryaa is the daughter of the megastar Rajinikanth and the fans have extended their love and support for the veteran Tamil hero upon the separation of his daughter from Dhanush.

She too put out the same post on her social media and wrote, “No caption needed, only your understanding and your love necessary”.