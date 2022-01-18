Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 12:03 pm

Dhanush & wife Aishwaryaa end their 18 years of marriage

South star Dhanush and wife Aishwaryaa, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, recently called it quits after ’18 years of togetherness’, leaving fans perplexed.

The couple, who share two sons together, has decided to part ways. “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better,” wrote Dhanush in his tweet.

He added, “Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya!”

Aishwaryaa, on the other hand, took to her Instagram and posted the same note. “No caption needed… only your understanding n your love necessary!” She concluded the post as Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

The duo tied the knot in 2004 when Dhanush was 21 and Aishwaryaa 23. They are parents to two boys, Yatra and Linga.

