Dominion of dacoits

Natives of upper Sindh are mired in a number of problems including poverty, dearth of food and health resources, lack of academic institutions and shambolic state of civic amenities. However, law and order has now started to figure prominently among them.

It is a popular belief in urban areas that various clean-up operations undertaken by police and the security forces against the dacoits over the past few years have substantially reduced this menace.

However, these organized gangs of criminals have multiplied in reality with the recruit of young people and many areas of upper Sindh, especially Kashmore, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Ghotki and Khairpur Kacha areas have become the hotbeds and hideouts of these dacoits.

Repeated attacks on police and law enforcement agencies; kidnappings of innocent people for ransom and looting on national highways and link roads are a big cause of concern for the people.

More than 30 gangs of Teghani, Jatoi, Sabzoi, Ogahi, Shar and Sundrani dacoits are active in upper Sindh. Most members of these gangs are young people, sometimes armed with sophisticated weapons including anti-aircraft guns.

The kacha areas in the River Indus belt spread over hundreds of kilometers. These areas are very fertile and lush green and people prefer to stay there despite adverse conditions like floods and the fear of dacoits. Cattle are also reared in this area as they are full grass fields.

In May 2021, these robbers attacked a police team – conducting an operation in Gadi Tegho area of Shikarpur district to rescue the 12 abducted persons – with sophisticated weapons.

The shootout resulted in the death of three police personnel while six policemen including two SHOs were severely injured. The dacoits later posted a video of them dancing on police’s armored vehicle.

Several of the dacoits who attacked the police were later killed during another police operation; however, the gangs of dacoits keep emerging like heads of the hydra.

Surprisingly, the police have failed to stop the supply of sophisticated weapons to the dacoits, who roam freely on motorcycles in the kacha area with these weapons.

These dacoits have even heavier and more sophisticated weapons than the police personnel have in Sukkur, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Khairpur districts.

These gangs of dacoits also play a major role in tribal conflict. In May 2021, a horrific incident took place in Kashmore kacha area where Sabzoi tribe attacked Chachar tribe with the help of some dacoits. A total of ten people were killed in the attack.

Unfortunately, young people are becoming part of these gangs. These dacoits have become so fearless that they upload their videos on social media sites often to threaten their opponents.

Many videos of the robbers from Sukkur, Shikarpur, Kashmore and Ghotki went viral. In some of these videos, they can be seen sitting or standing with heavy weapons or happily riding motorcycles in the kacha areas.

One of the reasons for the increase in the number of dacoits is the local wadera or landlord who patronizes the dacoits to keep his affairs in order. The wadera also helps the dacoits during police operations.

Few month ago, the police not only arrested a wadera of Shikarpur district for patronizing robbers but also registered a case against him under terrorism charge.

Sukkur police carried out massive operations against dacoits in the previous year. According to statistics, some 174 encounters took place between Sukkur police and dacoits in 2021.

During these encounters, 19 dacoits were killed, 38 were injured and 311 dacoits were arrested. In the year 2021, 1,984 fugitives were arrested and a total of 132 Kalashnikovs, rifles, pistols, revolvers and other weapons were recovered from them.

SSP Sukkur Irfan Samo said the police achieved great success against dacoits in the year 2021.

Acknowledging that the number of dacoits is increasing in kacha area, SSP Sukkur said no one likes to become a dacoit but due to lack of education and unemployment compels young people to join gangs.

“They forget that robbery ultimately results either in an arrest or death during an encounter. Education can bring awareness and lead to betterment, however,” he added. He said the government should focus on spreading education and creating employment opportunities in the kacha areas.

The SSP said only a small percentage of young people choose the path of violence.

“My message to the young dacoits is that they come back from the world of crime because crime does not lead to prosperity and wellbeing of anyone.”

He said most people do not assist criminals. People rather collaborate with the police and tell them about the whereabouts of dacoits. The big robbers who became famous for their adventures were ultimately killed in police encounters.

Samo said people living in kacha areas are very hardworking. “They grow crops on agricultural lands and raise livestock. They support themselves and their families with their hard work. Only a minority of these people are prone to crimes as they want to make easy money.”

The policeman admitted that some people do support the robber due to tribal feuds.

“The bandits, who live in the kacha areas, cause trouble to the people for some time with their terror, but in the end, they end up in jails or die an ignominious death,” he added.