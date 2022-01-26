Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 08:47 pm

18th Amendment: Dr. Rubaba Buledi says transition process of powers stalled in Balochistan

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi has said that it is imperative to formulate necessary laws to harmonize the constitutional and administrative matters assigned to the provinces after the 18th Amendment with the institutional and public needs at the provincial level.

“With the exception of Balochistan, the three provinces have enacted legislation for speedy transition of powers and are committed to continuous improvement, while in Balochistan the process is stalled and time wasted creating legal and administrative complications,” Ms Buledi said.

She expressed these views in a briefing given about parliamentary affairs in Quetta on Wednesday.

Director Parliamentary Affairs Saeed Iqbal apprised the Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs about the departmental progress on pending legislation and pending drafts.

Dr. Baledi said, “We have to show seriousness for legislation on all these issues which were transferred to the provinces after the 18th Amendment. All the constitutional requirements that we as members of the Legislative Assembly have to do in any case.” Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs was taken as a suspended member.

“Although the direction of all administrative departments is the primary responsibility of the department, no law, order or action can be implemented without the written legal opinion of the law department,” she said.

“We therefore need to understand the responsibilities of this department as well as all administrative departments to avoid actions and orders that go beyond the basic guidelines of law that affect governance while violating the Fixed Legal Rules of Business,” she said.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that if every department adheres to the rules of law and adheres to the law, then there will be no time to challenge administrative matters in the courts.

“Institutions will be strengthened and they will be able to perform their basic duties actively,” Dr. Rubaba said.

